Jalen Carter, Darius Slay don’t practice Thursday

The Eagles practiced without a couple of defensive starters on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Darius Slay were both out of action. Carter was a new addition to the injury report due to a shoulder issue while Slay, who has a knee injury, was downgraded after a limited practice on Wednesday.

Tight end Dallas Goedert and left tackle Jordan Mailata remained out with hamstring injuries. Neither player is expected to be in the lineup against the Giants this weekend.

Cornerback Eli Ricks (groin) also missed practice while defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) was limited after missing practice Wednesday. Linebacker Oren Burks (groin) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) were also limited participants.