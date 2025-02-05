Jalen Carter, DeVonta Smith limited in Wednesday practice

Though he missed media availability due to an illness, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was able to get on the practice field on Wednesday.

Philadelphia listed Carter as a limited participant in the day’s session.

No one missed practice outright for Philadelphia on Wednesday. Receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), running back Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), and defensive lineman Brandon Graham (elbow) were also limited.

Graham has said he’s optimistic about playing in Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Zack Baun (groin), receiver Britain Covey (neck), tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen), guard Landon Dickerson (knee), and center Cam Jurgens (back) were all full participants.