 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Carter, DeVonta Smith limited in Wednesday practice

  
Published February 5, 2025 06:26 PM

Though he missed media availability due to an illness, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was able to get on the practice field on Wednesday.

Philadelphia listed Carter as a limited participant in the day’s session.

No one missed practice outright for Philadelphia on Wednesday. Receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), running back Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), and defensive lineman Brandon Graham (elbow) were also limited.

Graham has said he’s optimistic about playing in Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Zack Baun (groin), receiver Britain Covey (neck), tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen), guard Landon Dickerson (knee), and center Cam Jurgens (back) were all full participants.