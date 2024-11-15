 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts’ 1-yard run gives Eagles their first lead

  
Published November 14, 2024 10:39 PM

Philadelphia has the lead for the first time.

Jalen Hurts scored on a quarterback push play from the 1-yard line with 12:00 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jake Elliott missed the extra point wide left after also missing two field goals in the first half.

The Eagles lead 12-10.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter with Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez kicking a 45-yarder and Elliott a 31-yarder. Elliott missed wide left from 44 and 51 yards.

The Eagles’ 11-play, 76-yard drive featured nine runs, with Kenneth Gainwell and Saquon Barkley both having success. Hurts was 3-for-3 for 20 yards.

Barkley has 21 carries for 73 yards tonight and Gainwell four for 43. Hurts has 40 yards on nine carries and has completed 16 of 26 passes for 183 yards.