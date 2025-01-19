Jalen Hurts 44-yard touchdown run gives Eagles 6-0 lead

When the Eagles played the Rams in November, Saquon Barkley led the way with a season-high 255 yards rushing.

But quarterback Jalen Hurts started Sunday’s divisional-round matchup with a big run of his own.

Hurts took a designed QB run 44 yards to the end zone to give Philadelphia an early lead against Los Angeles. But the score stayed at 6-0 as Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

The Eagles started the game passing, with Jalen Hurts connecting with Dallas Goedert for a 14-yard gain. DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley also had receptions on the possession, as Hurts started 3-of-3 for 25 yards.

But on second-and-4, Hurts faked a handoff to Barkley, kept it, and darted 44 yards down the field for the score.