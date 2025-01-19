 Skip navigation
PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
Inside Commanders 'shocking' upset win vs. Lions
Inside Commanders 'shocking' upset win vs. Lions

Jalen Hurts 44-yard touchdown run gives Eagles 6-0 lead

  
Published January 19, 2025 03:14 PM

When the Eagles played the Rams in November, Saquon Barkley led the way with a season-high 255 yards rushing.

But quarterback Jalen Hurts started Sunday’s divisional-round matchup with a big run of his own.

Hurts took a designed QB run 44 yards to the end zone to give Philadelphia an early lead against Los Angeles. But the score stayed at 6-0 as Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

The Eagles started the game passing, with Jalen Hurts connecting with Dallas Goedert for a 14-yard gain. DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley also had receptions on the possession, as Hurts started 3-of-3 for 25 yards.

But on second-and-4, Hurts faked a handoff to Barkley, kept it, and darted 44 yards down the field for the score.