Jalen Hurts estimated as limited practice participant

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts never gives much information about injuries. He didn’t again Wednesday but did allow that he’s “on track” to play Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles listed him as a limited practice participant as he continues rehabbing his left knee injury.

The team did not practice Wednesday, holding a walk-through as usual.

The estimated tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and center Cam Jurgens (back) as non-participants.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest), wide receiver Britain Covey (neck), right tackle Lane Johnson (knee/rest), cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) and outside linebacker Josh Sweat (ankle/rest) were listed as limited.

Covey returned to practice from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window as he seeks to return from a neck injury.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) were full participants.