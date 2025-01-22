 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Jalen Hurts estimated as limited practice participant

  
Published January 22, 2025 05:51 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts never gives much information about injuries. He didn’t again Wednesday but did allow that he’s “on track” to play Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles listed him as a limited practice participant as he continues rehabbing his left knee injury.

The team did not practice Wednesday, holding a walk-through as usual.

The estimated tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and center Cam Jurgens (back) as non-participants.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest), wide receiver Britain Covey (neck), right tackle Lane Johnson (knee/rest), cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) and outside linebacker Josh Sweat (ankle/rest) were listed as limited.

Covey returned to practice from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window as he seeks to return from a neck injury.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) were full participants.