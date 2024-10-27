Jalen Hurts goes deep to DeVonta Smith, Eagles lead 24-17

The Bengals and Eagles combined to score two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they have already posted three in the third quarter.

The most recent one came on a 45-yard strike from quarterback Jalen Hurts to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Smith’s score put the Eagles up 24-17 with just under three minutes left in the third.

Smith only had one catch for a loss of yardage last week, but he has four catches for 69 yards on Sunday. A.J. Brown has four catches for 78 yards and Hurts has a pair of touchdown runs.

In less positive news for the Eagles, cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return with a groin inury.

Hurts’s second score came on the first drive of the second half and Bengals running back Chase Brown tied the score back up at the end of the Bengals’ first possession. The home team is going to need to do more than match scores to win this one, however.