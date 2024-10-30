Jalen Hurts is committed to learning from last year’s failures

Last year, things started great for the Eagles and then finished horribly. After the team’s third straight win, which moved the Eagles to 5-2 in 2024, I asked quarterback Jalen Hurts whether last year has been forgotten.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” he said. “I think that’s where we are, and I think my goal is to keep it where it is. We got a lot of opportunity in front of us. We got a new team, it’s a new year and we’re trying to build a new energy for ourselves and I think we’ve done that. And I think there are time where I’m not going to be naïve and tell you that I don’t look back and say I’m going to learn from this moment and maybe I felt this feeling once before, how do I navigate this?. And so that’s where we are and that’s where I am. It’s about being wise in our decision making and ultimately stand together as a football team.”

Does this mean that, while forgetting the outcome to 2023, the moments that fueled the adversity are remembered?

“Well, I’ll tell you this, a fool isn’t a fool because they made a mistake, a fool is a fool because they refuse to learn from it and I’m going to learn,” Hurts said. “I’ve always prided myself on learning from my mistakes, learning from my experiences, good bad or indifferent. And I think our season last year from my vantage point is something I’ve learned a ton from and I think it’s benefited us now and I think we will continue to benefit from that.”

After a 2-2 start, the Eagles are starting to stack up wins. They can get to 6-2 on Sunday against the Jaguars. After that, the schedule gets very interesting, with a Sunday-to-Thursday Cowboys-to-Commanders turnaround.