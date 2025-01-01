Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett both non-participants in Wednesday’s walk-through

The Eagles held a walk-through Wednesday, but quarterback Jalen Hurts did not participate.

The estimated report lists him as out with a concussion and a left finger injury. It’s an indication he remains in concussion protocol.

The Eagles also list backup quarterback Kenny Pickett as out of practice with the injury to his ribs.

With Philadelphia locked into the No. 2 seed, it’s likely third quarterback Tanner McKee plays Sunday against the Giants. Nick Sirianni said earlier in the day that running back Saquon Barkley will be one of a number of starters who sit out the meaningless game.

The Eagles also estimated running back Saquon Barkley (rest), offensive guard Mekhi Becton (rest), wide receiver AJ Brown (knee/rest), offensive guard Landon Dickerson (rest), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (rest), cornerback Darius Slay (rest), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (wrist/rest) and outside linebacker Josh Sweat (rest) as out of practice.

Linebacker Zack Baun (rest), safety Reed Blankenship (rest), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (rest), cornerback Cooper DeJean (rest), safety CJ Gardner-Johnson (rest), center Cam Jurgens (rest), offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (rest), cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (rest), running back Will Shipley (concussion) and outside linebacker Nolan Smith (rest) as limited.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen) and defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist) were full participants.