Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett remain out of practice Thursday

The Eagles don’t need quarterbacks Jalen Hurts or Kenny Pickett for Sunday’s game against the Giants, but getting them back on the practice field would be a positive development for next week’s playoff opener.

They’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that to happen, however. Hurts and Pickett remained out of practice on Thursday.

Hurts remains in the concussion protocol while Pickett is dealing with injured ribs. Tanner McKee is in line to start in Week 18 with Ian Book serving as his backup.

Running back Saquon Barkley (rest) and wide receivers AJ Brown (knee, rest) and DeVonta Smith (wrist, rest) joined the quarterbacks on the sideline. Head coach Nick Sirianni said a number of starters won’t play this weekend and he named Barkley in that group. It stands to reason that Brown and Smith will also be getting the day off.

Linebacker Zack Baun, right guard Mekhi Becton, safety Reed Blankenship, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Cooper DeJean, left guard Landon Dickerson, safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, right tackle Lane Johnson, center Cam Jurgens, left tackle Jordan Mailata, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, cornerback Darius Slay, edge rusher Nolan Smith, and edge rusher Josh Sweat were all listed as limited participants due to rest.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist), and running back Will Shipley (concussion) were all full participants.