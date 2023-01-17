 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts no longer on Eagles injury report

  
Published January 17, 2023 11:34 AM
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said before Tuesday’s practice that quarterback Jalen Hurts would fully participate in the team’s walkthrough and that Hurts’ shoulder is in much better shape than it was in Week 18 of the regular season.

Hurts’ shoulder is well enough that the team didn’t even list him on their injury report. That puts Hurts firmly on track to play against the Giants this Saturday in the Eagles’ playoff debut.

The only Eagles player to miss practice entirely was cornerback Avonte Maddox. Maddox missed the final two games of the regular season with a toe injury and missing more practice time will put his availability for this weekend in serious doubt.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) also missed the last two games, but said last week that he will play . He was a limited participant on Tuesday along with defensive tackle Linval Joseph (calf) and defensive end Robert Quinn (back).