Jalen Hurts on his best play of the season: “Season’s not over”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hinted that he’s expecting his best moment of the year to come at Super Bowl LVII.

Asked to name his best play of the season, Hurts said he won’t be able to say that until after the Super Bowl.

“My best play of the season? Season’s not over,” Hurts said.

Hurts is looking forward to the matchup with the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We have a heck of an opportunity in front of us, and we’ve worked really hard to be where we are now,” Hurts said. “To have the opportunity is something that you earn, so we’re going to work really hard to take advantage of it.”

Hurts, who was the favorite to win league MVP before a late-season shoulder injury, has had a lot of big plays this season. He may be saving his best for last.