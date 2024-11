Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley are limited with load management days

The Eagles gave quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley load management days. Both players were limited Wednesday.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), outside linebacker Nolan Smith (groin) and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (concussion) did not practice.

Offensive guard Mekhi Becton (ankle), wide receiver AJ Brown (knee), defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (knee), center Cam Jurgens (wrist), cornerback Darius Slay (groin), wide receiver Ainias Smith (ankle), outside linebacker Josh Sweat (hip) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (hip) were limited.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) had full participation.