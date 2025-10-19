Jalen Hurts’ third TD has Eagles holding a 28-19 lead

Jalen Hurts’ third touchdown pass might be the dagger for the Vikings.

The Eagles quarterback found A.J. Brown for a 26-yard touchdown, giving Philadelphia a 28-19 lead with 6:35 remaining.

Hurts has completed 18 of 21 passes for 281 yards.

DeVonta Smith has nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown, and Brown has three receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

It is the 13th game that Smith and Brown each have scored a touchdown. The Eagles were 12-0 the previous 12 times.

Saquon Barkley has rushed for 46 yards on 15 carries as the Eagles have 328 total yards.