PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Jalen Hurts’ third TD has Eagles holding a 28-19 lead

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:40 PM

Jalen Hurts’ third touchdown pass might be the dagger for the Vikings.

The Eagles quarterback found A.J. Brown for a 26-yard touchdown, giving Philadelphia a 28-19 lead with 6:35 remaining.

Hurts has completed 18 of 21 passes for 281 yards.

DeVonta Smith has nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown, and Brown has three receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

It is the 13th game that Smith and Brown each have scored a touchdown. The Eagles were 12-0 the previous 12 times.

Saquon Barkley has rushed for 46 yards on 15 carries as the Eagles have 328 total yards.