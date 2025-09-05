 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts’ touchdown draws Eagles even with Cowboys 7-7

  
Published September 4, 2025 08:48 PM

The Eagles had an ominous beginning to Thursday night’s season opener.

They lost fullback Ben VanSumeren to a knee injury on the opening kickoff and saw defensive lineman Jalen Carter ejected during the injury timeout for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys then marched 53 yards in six plays and 3:11 to take a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles offense, though, answered.

They needed only 10 plays to go 70 yards, with Saquon Barkley rushing for 21 yards on four carries and Jalen Hurts completing all three attempts for 33 yards. Hurts also had two carries for 11 yards.

His second carry was a 4-yard touchdown on third down. Hurts had 14 rushing touchdowns last season and now has 56 in his career.

The game now is tied 7-7 with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.