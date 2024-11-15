 Skip navigation
Jalen Ramsey hurt his knee in practice, is not ruled out for Sunday

  
Published November 15, 2024 12:22 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel opened up his Friday press conference by fielding a question about cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury. McDaniel was asked about the circumstances of the injury and his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

“Something that came up during practice,” McDaniel said. “We’ll see how it plays out today. Either way, I don’t rule out warriors like he is. An internal part of our team. I know that he’ll do what he is able to do today. We’ll be optimistic for the game knowing that if he doesn’t play it’s because he can’t.”

Ramsey has not missed a game this season and has 35 tackles, an interception, and four passes defensed.