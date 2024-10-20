Ja’Marr Chase 18-yard touchdown gives Bengals 14-6 lead over Browns

The connection between Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase remains as strong as ever.

Though Cincinnati’s offense struggled in the first half against Cleveland, the club got going on its first possession in the second half to score a touchdown, building a 14-6 lead.

On second-and-5, Burrow fired a back-shoulder pass 18 yards to Chase that the receiver caught right at the front-left pylon for his sixth receiving touchdown of the year.

Cincinnati still has not converted a third down on the day, but the team didn’t need to when opening the second half.

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has been downgraded to doubtful with a knee injury. Cody Ford has been in the game at left tackle to replace him.

The Bengals had started off with good field position after Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw too low to an open Nick Chubb on fourth-and-1 for a turnover on downs.

Thompson-Robinson then tossed an interception on Cleveland’s next drive, with the pass going off of Cedric Tillman’s hands and into the waiting arms of Sam Hubbard for the giveaway.

Cincinnati could not do anything with the extra possession, however, punting after the sudden change.