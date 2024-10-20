 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase 18-yard touchdown gives Bengals 14-6 lead over Browns

  
Published October 20, 2024 03:13 PM

The connection between Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase remains as strong as ever.

Though Cincinnati’s offense struggled in the first half against Cleveland, the club got going on its first possession in the second half to score a touchdown, building a 14-6 lead.

On second-and-5, Burrow fired a back-shoulder pass 18 yards to Chase that the receiver caught right at the front-left pylon for his sixth receiving touchdown of the year.

Cincinnati still has not converted a third down on the day, but the team didn’t need to when opening the second half.

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has been downgraded to doubtful with a knee injury. Cody Ford has been in the game at left tackle to replace him.

The Bengals had started off with good field position after Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw too low to an open Nick Chubb on fourth-and-1 for a turnover on downs.

Thompson-Robinson then tossed an interception on Cleveland’s next drive, with the pass going off of Cedric Tillman’s hands and into the waiting arms of Sam Hubbard for the giveaway.

Cincinnati could not do anything with the extra possession, however, punting after the sudden change.