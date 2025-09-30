Ja’Marr Chase: It didn’t look like we wanted it on Monday night

The Bengals opened Monday night’s game in Denver with a 62-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and a 3-0 lead over the Broncos.

It proved to be the high-water mark of the night for Cincinnati. The Broncos outscored them 28-0 for the rest of the game and they outgained them 512-97 in as lopsided a game as there has been in the league this year.

The Bengals’ effort was excoriated by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the broadcast of the game and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was visibly frustrated throughout the game. In postgame comments, he said his emotions took over because he felt the team didn’t have the fight they needed to stop the Broncos from rolling over them.

“Urgency is there,” Chase said, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ve gotta want it. At the end of the day, we’ve gotta want it. Today it didn’t look like we wanted it.”

The Bengals now have two blowout losses in two games without quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow is going to be out into at least December, so it is going to be up to others to generate the kind of energy that has been missing the last two weeks and the sooner they do it the better.