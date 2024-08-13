Ja’Marr Chase not spotted at Bengals practice on Tuesday

While Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has not been practicing during training camp — ostensibly due to him seeking a new contract — he has been present as the team’s worked on the field.

That is not the case on Tuesday, as multiple reporters on the scene have noted Chase is absent from Tuesday’s session.

While Chase’s absence is a change, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com said it appears to be a lighter practice focused more on special teams. The Bengals are traveling to Chicago to practice with the Bears later this week.

Neither Chase nor the team have confirmed that the receiver is indeed staging a hold-in, but that’s what appears to be going on with the receiver. Chase has two years remaining on his rookie contract after the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option in the spring.

Head coach Zac Taylor repeated what he’s been saying when asked about Chase on Monday, saying that he and the receiver have had “good conversations” and that the club will take things day-by-day.

In recorded 268 catches for 3,717 yards with 29 touchdowns over his first three seasons. In 2023, he caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards with seven TDs.