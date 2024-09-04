 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase returns to Bengals practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 4, 2024 02:09 PM

At least for now, Ja’Marr Chase is back.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Chase is in uniform and on the field for practice.

Head coach Zac Taylor replied, “We’ll see,” to several inquiries about Chase in his pre-practice press conference. But Chase reportedly went through his usual early-practice activities — stretch and working with Tee Higgins off to the side during special teams drills — during the portion of the session open to media.

Chase had been back at practice before once again sitting out as a part of his apparent hold-in. He had also been participating in walk-throughs.

If Chase does not fully participate in the session, the Bengals will have to list him on the injury report, which is due out later Wednesday afternoon.

Chase is currently set to earn $1.055 million in base salary in 2024. With the Bengals exercising his fifth-year option in the spring, he’s on the books for $21.816 million guaranteed in 2025.