Ja’Marr Chase returns to Bengals practice on Wednesday

At least for now, Ja’Marr Chase is back.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Chase is in uniform and on the field for practice.

Head coach Zac Taylor replied, “We’ll see,” to several inquiries about Chase in his pre-practice press conference. But Chase reportedly went through his usual early-practice activities — stretch and working with Tee Higgins off to the side during special teams drills — during the portion of the session open to media.

Chase had been back at practice before once again sitting out as a part of his apparent hold-in. He had also been participating in walk-throughs.

If Chase does not fully participate in the session, the Bengals will have to list him on the injury report, which is due out later Wednesday afternoon.

Chase is currently set to earn $1.055 million in base salary in 2024. With the Bengals exercising his fifth-year option in the spring, he’s on the books for $21.816 million guaranteed in 2025.