Ja’Marr Chase says he had food poisoning Saturday

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t have anything to say about his contract situation after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, but he did share why he was added to the injury report on Saturday.

Chase was added to the list as questionable with an illness and he told reporters on Sunday, via Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media, that he was dealing with food poisoning. He said he’s feeling better than he was on Saturday and that the illness “doesn’t matter” because he played through it.

Chase was undecided about playing outside of the illness because he has not gotten the contract extension he’s been looking for this offseason. He was reportedly unsure of what he’d do on Sunday morning, but played 40 of 48 snaps and caught six passes on six targets in the 16-10 loss.

When asked if he thought the uncertainty about his status affected the game plan, Chase said it was a question for head coach Zak Taylor and the Bengals have a lot of answers to come up with after a dud in the season opener.