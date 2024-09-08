 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase says he had food poisoning Saturday

  
Published September 8, 2024 06:20 PM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t have anything to say about his contract situation after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, but he did share why he was added to the injury report on Saturday.

Chase was added to the list as questionable with an illness and he told reporters on Sunday, via Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media, that he was dealing with food poisoning. He said he’s feeling better than he was on Saturday and that the illness “doesn’t matter” because he played through it.

Chase was undecided about playing outside of the illness because he has not gotten the contract extension he’s been looking for this offseason. He was reportedly unsure of what he’d do on Sunday morning, but played 40 of 48 snaps and caught six passes on six targets in the 16-10 loss.

When asked if he thought the uncertainty about his status affected the game plan, Chase said it was a question for head coach Zak Taylor and the Bengals have a lot of answers to come up with after a dud in the season opener.