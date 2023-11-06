Ja’Marr Chase says his back is sore, his status for his week uncertain

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase landed hard on his back during Sunday night’s game. He appeared in pain on the sideline as athletic trainers treated him.

Chase confirmed Monday he was in pain, which got worse as the game went on and is worse today.

“I’m alive,” Chase said, via video from Mike Petraglia of Jungle Roar Pod. “That’s the best thing right now. . . . It’s pretty sore just moving around.”

Chase will undergo more medical tests, which will help determine his practice availability. Bengals coach Zac Taylor called Chase day to day.

He caught four passes for 41 yards in the victory over the Bills, ending a streak of 15 consecutive games with at least five catches. Chase ended up playing 63 of 70 offensive snaps.

Chase said because it’s his spine, they are exercising caution with the injury.

“All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy,” Chase said. “That’s the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy.”