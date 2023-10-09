Ja’Marr Chase: Sunday a step closer to who we really are

After the Bengals lost to the Titans in Week Four, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase scoffed at the notion that he wasn’t always open and said that he was confident quarterback Joe Burrow would get the team’s offense back on track “in no time.”

Chase’s words seem prophetic after Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns as he and Burrow led the Bengals to a 34-20 victory that bumped their record up to 2-3 on the season.

After the game, Chase was asked if the performance showed that the offense has gotten back on track after a sluggish start to the year.

“We’ve taken a step closer to who we really are,” Chase said, via a transcript from the team. “We keep facing adversity this year. It’s not going to be an easy season and right now we just keep taking it step by step into next week.”

Getting Burrow back to himself after his calf injury is a necessary part of getting the Bengals to where they want to go this season. Sunday was a good sign that things have progressed on that front and a good reminder of just how potent the team can be as he gets there.