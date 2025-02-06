Jameis Winston hopes for opportunity to show he can be a “trustworthy” quarterback

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley suggested the Giants as a landing spot for impending free agent quarterback Jameis Winston earlier this week and Winston shared some of what he’s looking for during a visit to PFT Live in New Orleans on Thursday.

Winston started seven games for the Browns after Deshaun Watson’s torn Achilles and threw 13 interceptions, but the Browns only won twice and a big part of the reason for that was Winston’s career-long issue with interceptions. He threw 12 of them and said on Thursday that he’s hoping for another chance to show that he’s able to take better care of the football.

“I’m praying for another opportunity to sling that pill and prove to these owners and head coaches that I can be a trustworthy quarterback,” Winston said. “I think that’s the only thing that I haven’t proven since I’ve been in this league. I’ve had the numbers in terms of statistics, but, man, I haven’t won enough games.”

Winston said his preference would be to be the main man, but a team with a quarterback need like the Giants could have designs on drafting one early in April. Their wide receiver Malik Nabers said this week that he’d like to see the team add a veteran to act as a mentor if that’s the case and Winston said a “bridge quarterback” role would have appeal because he’d have a chance to play for some part of the year.

Expecting Winston to suddenly play turnover-free football feels like a bad bet, but the positives he brings could be enough for a team to make him part of their plans under center come the fall.