Jameis Winston wants to stay with the Browns

Quarterback Jameis Winston has taken to the Browns, and the Browns have taken to him. But will he be taking off to another team in 2025?

On Wednesday, Winston was asked whether he wants to stay in Cleveland beyond the expiration of his current one-year deal.

“Of course,” Winston told reporters. “In terms of my family — when I think about my family, I think about moving my kids, my wife having to find new friends. I think anytime where you’re able to solidify a role and a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. However, that’s out of my control. Again, my focus is on, ‘One play at a time’ . . . and just stacking it up day after day after day.”

He wants those days to keep him where he is.

“I’ve truly embraced this city,” Winston said. “I love the hard-nosed [attitude]. I love the beautiful trees, three months out the year. Everywhere I go, I always talk about, when I have my introductory [press conference], I talk about, ‘I’m grateful’. And it’s as simple as that. Man, I’m grateful for the fans challenging me. I’m grateful for the fans lifting me up. I’m grateful for you all challenging me and lifting me up, man. It’s a process that I really take to heart because I feel like all of us are in this together, and that’s just how I approach it.”

His approach works. He’s a natural leader. He’s authentic. He’s unique. He’s like Jim Harbaugh; a little nutty but always himself.

And Winston has played well.

But here’s the problem. The Browns have Deshaun Watson under contract through 2026. They owe him $46 million fully guaranteed in 2025, and another $46 million fully guaranteed in 2026.

They need a cheap alternative, if Watson isn’t the starter next year.

Of course, Watson might be. The Browns don’t seem to be willing to admit that the Watson trade-and-sign was a disaster, and they seem to think that, eventually, he’ll play like he did in 2020 and before.