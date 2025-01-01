 Skip navigation
Jamel Dean, Antoine Winfield Jr. didn’t practice Wednesday

  
Published January 1, 2025 04:20 PM

The Buccaneers have been playing without safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for a while and they may be down another member of the secondary for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Cornerback Jamel Dean was out of practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury. Dean left last Sunday’s win over the Panthers because of the injury.

Winfield also has a knee injury and he has missed the last three games. He was out of practice along with tight ends Cade Otton (knee) and Payne Durham (quad).

Tight end Devin Culp (ribs), wide receiver Mike Evans (rest), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), running back Bucky Irving (shoulder, shin), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot, knee) were all listed as limited participants.