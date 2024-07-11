 Skip navigation
replacerimage.jpg
replacerimage.jpg
James Conner: Last season was my floor, not my ceiling

  
July 11, 2024

Cardinals running back James Conner thinks his team will be better in 2024 and he expects himself to be better as well.

The Cardinals were 4-13 last season, so there’s a lot of room for improvement on that front. Conner would seem to have a tougher climb in front of him, however.

Conner ran for a career-high 1,040 yards while averaging a career-best five yards per carry and he did it while missing four games due to injury. It’s not often that you see a running back break through like that in their seventh NFL season and Conner said his “hard work kind of paid off” while adding that he doesn’t expect that to be the pinnacle of his career.

“That’s the floor,” Conner said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “I want that to be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward. Definitely got a lot of work to put in but that’s the floor, not the ceiling.”

Conner and the Cardinals are in their second year with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, which would seem to help his chances of repeating last year’s success. Good health would be another plus as Conner tries to continue building his late-career legacy in Arizona.