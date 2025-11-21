James Cook’s long TD run gives Buffalo a 6-0 lead

The Texans had a chance to stop the Bills on a fourth down. They couldn’t. They had a chance to stop them three plays later, and again they couldn’t.

James Cook ran for a 45-yard touchdown on third-and-1 to give Buffalo an early lead. Matt Prater missed the extra point wide left, leaving the score at 6-0.

The Bills drove 81 yards in 10 plays against the league’s top defense.

They faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 28, and Josh Allen leaped over the line for a 3-yard gain and a first down.

Allen went 4-of-6 for 29 yards, and Cook had three carries for 49 yards.