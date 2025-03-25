James Daniels doesn’t know whether he’ll be playing left guard or right guard in Miami

Offensive lineman James Daniels signed with the Dolphins in free agency. He played right guard in Pittsburgh. For now, he doesn’t know whether he’ll be playing on the right side or the left side in Miami.

“They’re still figuring things out,” Daniels told reporters on Tuesday. “They just said during OTAs they’ll have a plan, but they just told me they’re still figuring things out right now.”

Daniels said he played both left guard and center with the Bears. And he’s not concerned about where he’ll be playing for the Dolphins.

“It really doesn’t — position-wise, left guard or right guard, it really doesn’t matter,” Daniels said.

He’ll definitely be playing somewhere. His three-year contract has an average payout of $8 million per year, with $7.255 million fully guaranteed at signing and $3.48 million in injury guarantees for 2026.

The other question regarding Daniels relates to the Achilles tendon injury that he suffered during the 2024 season. He said there’s no doubt he’ll be ready for training camp.

“The status of the Achilles, it’s going pretty well,” Daniels said. “I wasn’t lucky to have the Achilles injury, but I was lucky [when] it happened. I had surgery the first week of October. I’m on schedule, I’m on track, so I was really fortunate about the timing in the year where we won’t have to worry about anything this upcoming season.”

A second-round pick in 2018, Daniels has 90 regular-season appearances and 84 starts.