 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pukav2_250324.jpg
Why Nacua wants to retire from NFL at age 30
nbc_pft_treharris_250325.jpg
Why Harris slotted Tier 3 of Simms’ WR draft ranks
nbc_pft_kylew_250325.jpg
Inside Tier 2 of Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft WR rankings

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pukav2_250324.jpg
Why Nacua wants to retire from NFL at age 30
nbc_pft_treharris_250325.jpg
Why Harris slotted Tier 3 of Simms’ WR draft ranks
nbc_pft_kylew_250325.jpg
Inside Tier 2 of Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft WR rankings

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Daniels doesn’t know whether he’ll be playing left guard or right guard in Miami

  
Published March 25, 2025 04:49 PM

Offensive lineman James Daniels signed with the Dolphins in free agency. He played right guard in Pittsburgh. For now, he doesn’t know whether he’ll be playing on the right side or the left side in Miami.

“They’re still figuring things out,” Daniels told reporters on Tuesday. “They just said during OTAs they’ll have a plan, but they just told me they’re still figuring things out right now.”

Daniels said he played both left guard and center with the Bears. And he’s not concerned about where he’ll be playing for the Dolphins.

“It really doesn’t — position-wise, left guard or right guard, it really doesn’t matter,” Daniels said.

He’ll definitely be playing somewhere. His three-year contract has an average payout of $8 million per year, with $7.255 million fully guaranteed at signing and $3.48 million in injury guarantees for 2026.

The other question regarding Daniels relates to the Achilles tendon injury that he suffered during the 2024 season. He said there’s no doubt he’ll be ready for training camp.

“The status of the Achilles, it’s going pretty well,” Daniels said. “I wasn’t lucky to have the Achilles injury, but I was lucky [when] it happened. I had surgery the first week of October. I’m on schedule, I’m on track, so I was really fortunate about the timing in the year where we won’t have to worry about anything this upcoming season.”

A second-round pick in 2018, Daniels has 90 regular-season appearances and 84 starts.