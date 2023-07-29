 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James Harrison, Aaron Smith among Steelers Hall of Honor inductees

  
Published July 29, 2023 02:03 PM

The Steelers announced their 2023 Hall of Honor class on Saturday and it includes a pair of players who helped lead the defense for their last two Super Bowl champions.

Linebacker James Harrison and defensive end Aaron Smith will be inducted into the Hall in October along with center Ray Mansfield and guard Gerry Mullins. All four players will be honored during the team’s October 29th game against the Jaguars.

Harrison made one of the most memorable plays in team history when he intercepted a Kurt Warner pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown in their 27-23 win in Super Bowl XLIII. Harrison was the defensive player of the year that season and has the most sacks by any player in a Steelers uniform since the statistic became official.

Smith joined Harrison on the Super Bowl XLIII team and both players also helped the Steelers beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Smith played his entire 13-year career in Pittsburgh and finished with 481 tackles, 44 sacks, an interception, seven forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.

Mansfield appeared in 182 games for the Steelers over his 13 years with the team and was part of their first two Super Bowl wins. Mullins was on all four of their champions in the 1970s and started 87 of the 124 games he played for the team.