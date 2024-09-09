Jameson Williams: This is just the start of me being me

The Lions spent a lot of time this offseason talking about wide receiver Jameson Williams being set for a breakout season and it didn’t take long for Williams to live up to the hype.

Williams had five catches for 121 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Lions’ 26-20 overtime win. It was the biggest game he’s had since joining the team as a 2022 first-round pick and Williams said in his postgame press conference that it was just scratching the surface of what he’s going to do over the entire season.

“I put in a lot of work,” Williams said. “I expected to have a big game. Me personally, I expect to have a big game, I guess, it’s just big to the world just cause it’s my first one. But I plan to have a lot more. I don’t plan on this being my best game of my career, I plan on this just being a start of me being me.”

The Lions didn’t get a lot from Amon-Ra St. Brown or Sam LaPorta in the passing game on Sunday night, but Williams’s emergence gives them new ways to move the ball and should make for an even more dangerous offense this time around.