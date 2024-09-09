 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win
nbc_pft_rookieqbwwek1_240909.jpg
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win
nbc_pft_rookieqbwwek1_240909.jpg
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jameson Williams: This is just the start of me being me

  
Published September 9, 2024 10:26 AM

The Lions spent a lot of time this offseason talking about wide receiver Jameson Williams being set for a breakout season and it didn’t take long for Williams to live up to the hype.

Williams had five catches for 121 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Lions’ 26-20 overtime win. It was the biggest game he’s had since joining the team as a 2022 first-round pick and Williams said in his postgame press conference that it was just scratching the surface of what he’s going to do over the entire season.

“I put in a lot of work,” Williams said. “I expected to have a big game. Me personally, I expect to have a big game, I guess, it’s just big to the world just cause it’s my first one. But I plan to have a lot more. I don’t plan on this being my best game of my career, I plan on this just being a start of me being me.”

The Lions didn’t get a lot from Amon-Ra St. Brown or Sam LaPorta in the passing game on Sunday night, but Williams’s emergence gives them new ways to move the ball and should make for an even more dangerous offense this time around.