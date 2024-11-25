 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jameson Williams will not face a concealed weapon charge

  
Published November 25, 2024 05:35 PM

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not be charged with any crime related to an October traffic stop in Detroit.

Prosecutors were reviewing whether Williams should be charged for carrying a concealed weapon without a license when he and his brother were pulled over for speeding. Williams was a passenger in the car and did not have a concealed weapons license for his firearm.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said on Monday that the facts of the case do not support charges under the law.

“We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Worthy said in a statement, via the Detroit Free Press. “When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only.”

Williams served a two-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug policy violation earlier this season. He has 29 catches for 602 yards and four touchdowns this season.