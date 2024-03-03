Jamin Davis avoids jail time, has license suspended to settle reckless driving charge

Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis was arrested for reckless driving in March 2022 and the case was resolved last Friday.

Documents from the Loudoun County, Virginia court, via ESPN.com, show that Davis will have his driver’s license suspended for six months and he will pay a $2,500 fine. He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended so he will not spend any time in jail.

Previous plea deals in the case was rejected for being too lenient. Davis, who was charged with going 114 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, could also face league discipline.

Davis had 89 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles during the 2023 season. The Commanders have to decide whether to exercise their fifth-year option on his rookie deal this offseason.