Jared Goff and Byron Murphy are the MVPs as NFC wins third straight Pro Bowl Games

  
Published February 3, 2025 04:41 AM

The Pro Bowl has been a mixture of a flag football game and a skills competition for three years, and the NFC has won all three of them.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy were the offensive and defensive MVPs of Sunday’s Pro Bowl flag football game.

The NFC won the flag football game 56-50. The official score of the Pro Bowl Games also incorporates results from the skills competitions, so the NFC’s total score over the AFC was 76-63.

Goff went 10-for-11 for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Murphy intercepted a Drake Maye pass and returned it for a touchdown.

The big question for the NFL is whether the fans care: The league made a dramatic change to the Pro Bowl by ending the traditional football game because fans were losing interest in a game in which players cared more about not getting injured than winning or losing. Now the league is hoping to use the Pro Bowl to promote flag football, which the NFL is increasingly investing in and promoting as a global sport, including its inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics. If fans are invested, the Pro Bowl will stick around as a flag football game. If the fans tune out and the TV ratings decline, there may not be much of a future for the Pro Bowl.