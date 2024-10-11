Jared Goff will break an NFL record if he completes his first seven passes on Sunday

Lions quarterback Jared Goff set NFL records for the most passes and most yards in a game without an incompletion in the Lions’ last game, and on Sunday against the Cowboys he’ll try to break the NFL record for most consecutive completions.

Goff completed the last pass of the Lions’ Week Three game and then went 18-for-18 in Week Four, so he has completed 19 consecutive passes. The NFL record is 25 consecutive passes without an incompletion, shared by four different quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota, Philip Rivers and Nick Foles. No quarterback has ever thrown 26 in a row without one falling incomplete.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked this week if he would call some short passes to start the game and help Goff set the record, but he insisted the Lions wouldn’t call a play that put individual stats ahead of team success.

“Not even on my thought process. We’re playing ball,” Johnson said.

Goff is completing a career-best 71.0 percent of his passes this season.