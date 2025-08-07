Jared Verse says he’s “fine” after leaving practice to get his knee checked out

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse left today’s practice early to get his knee checked out, but it’s nothing to worry about.

After posting and then deleting a tweet suggesting that his injury was serious, Verse posted, “Nah I’m playing with yall im fine.”

Verse left practice after bumping knees with teammate Braden Fiske and did not return, and coach Sean McVay said immediately after practice that he didn’t know how severe the injury was.

A healthy Verse is of vital importance to the Rams. He was the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the league’s defensive rookie of the year last season. The news that he’s fine will be a big relief to Rams fans.