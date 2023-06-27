 Skip navigation
Jason Kelce: Nothing makes you want to win a Super Bowl like losing a Super Bowl

  
Published June 27, 2023 05:02 AM

Eagles center Jason Kelce says losing the Super Bowl at the end of last season has motivated him even more to want to win one at the end of this season.

Kelce said his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, had told him after his own experience of losing a Super Bowl that it’s the most powerful motivation to win one, and now after the Eagles have lost to the Chiefs in a Super Bowl, Jason Kelce feels the same way.

“Having lost one now, I think for sure — you can try and not let that be a factor, but man, the hunger and the desire to get back there and finish it, even though it’s going to be a completely new season, new set of guys and not the same team, you can’t help but that be a factor,” Kelce told JAKIB Sports .

Kelce contemplated retirement after the Super Bowl, but he’s back for another year, and he said he loves the guys in the Eagles’ locker room and wants to win another Super Bowl in Philadelphia.