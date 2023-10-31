Jason Licht: I look forward to seeing Mike Evans continue his career in Tampa

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was in the market for a new contract heading into the 2023 season, but he and the team did not strike a deal ahead of Week One.

That’s created uncertainty about whether Evans will be back in Tampa in 2024 and some have wondered if the Bucs would try to trade the wideout before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. General Manager Jason Licht made an appearance on NFL Network on Tuesday morning and Evans’ future with the team was part of the discussion.

“I’m really looking forward to Mike continuing his great career here in Tampa and extending his streak of 1,000-yard seasons here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Licht said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa has lost three straight games, but they remain very much alive in the NFC South at 3-4 on the season. That would seem to make any thought of trading Evans a fleeting one as his team-high 507 receiving yards — putting him on pace for his 10th straight 1,000-yard season — and five receiving touchdowns make him a key part of the present plans in Tampa.