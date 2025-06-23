Jason Licht: Rookie CBs Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish can help Bucs a lot this year

Buccaneers first-round pick Emeka Egbuka’s first offseason with the team drew a lot of positive reviews, but the wideout isn’t the only first-year player that the team is expecting to make an immediate contribution.

They took cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the second round and then added another corner in the third round by selecting Jacob Parrish. During an appearance on the Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast, General Manager Jason Licht said that the two rookies have shown enough for him to think that they’ll join fourth-year pro Zyon McCollum in playing significant roles in the secondary this year.

“Those guys have been equally as impressive,” Licht said. “It’s been fun to watch. I don’t want to already stamp them, but we feel very, very good about them helping us out a lot this year. Plus Zyon’s having an amazing offseason as well, so there’s not going to be — Very few teams, I think, have three young corners with that much talent right now.”

The Bucs still have Jamel Dean as well and the group will play a big part in the push for a fifth straight division title in Tampa.