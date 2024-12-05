 Skip navigation
Jason Sanders wins AFC special teams player of the month

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:18 PM

It’s been a rough year for many kickers, but Miami’s Jason Sanders had no issues in November.

He’s now been named AFC special teams player of the month.

Sanders was the only rider to make 100 percent of his kicks with at least 10 field-goal attempts and 10 point-after attempts in November. He also hit three field goals of at least 50 yards.

Sanders led the league with 43 points in November.

This is Sanders’ fourth career player of the month award. It’s the first time he’s won it since 2020.

Still with an outside shot at making the postseason, the 5-7 Dolphins will host the 3-9 Jets on Sunday.