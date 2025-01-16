Jason Witten declines comment on Cowboys’ head coaching opening

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten could have a job on the team’s coaching staff in 2025. The question is: Will he be the head coach?

Witten declined comment Wednesday when asked about his name being in the mix for the team’s vacancy, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Harris said Witten did acknowledge the “intrigue” with the Cowboys’ coaching situation.

Witten’s only coaching experience has been as a high school coach at a private school in a suburb of Fort Worth. He has led Liberty Christian School in Argyle to back-to-back state championships.

Jason Garrett is the only former Cowboys player to coach the Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones’ other seven head coaching hires had either former head coaching experience and/or had ties with Jones.