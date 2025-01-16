 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Witten declines comment on Cowboys’ head coaching opening

  
Published January 15, 2025 09:50 PM

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten could have a job on the team’s coaching staff in 2025. The question is: Will he be the head coach?

Witten declined comment Wednesday when asked about his name being in the mix for the team’s vacancy, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Harris said Witten did acknowledge the “intrigue” with the Cowboys’ coaching situation.

Witten’s only coaching experience has been as a high school coach at a private school in a suburb of Fort Worth. He has led Liberty Christian School in Argyle to back-to-back state championships.

Jason Garrett is the only former Cowboys player to coach the Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones’ other seven head coaching hires had either former head coaching experience and/or had ties with Jones.