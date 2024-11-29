Ja’Tavion Sanders, Jalen Coker ruled out for Panthers

The Panthers ruled out a pair of offensive players for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders were out of practice all week, so it’s no surprise that they will miss the game as well. Coker was out last week with a quad injury and Sanders had to be taken to the hospital after hurting his neck in the loss to the Chiefs.

The Panthers also listed linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) as questionable. Linebacker Amare Barno (knee) and safety Nick Scott (hamstring) have the same designations, but both remain on injured reserve at the moment.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was limited in Friday’s practice, but has no designation.

