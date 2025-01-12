 Skip navigation
Jauan Jennings does not receive fine after his ejection in Week 18

  
Published January 11, 2025 08:25 PM

Officials ejected Jauan Jennings in the first half Sunday. It denied him a chance to reach 1,000 yards receiving.

Jennings was penalized on back-to-back plays for aggressively blocking Cardinals defensive backs Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting on successive plays. Thomas and Murphy-Bunting also were penalized, and Jennings and Murphy-Bunting disqualified.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game he had no idea why Jennings was ejected.

“I know Jauan blocks through the whistle on every single play,” Shanahan said. “I know you usually get ejected for throwing a punch. I didn’t see one, and he didn’t tell me that he threw a punch. So that is something we’re going to have to find out.”

Jennings received some vindication this week as the NFL did not fine Jennings and instead fined Thomas and Murphy-Bunting.

Thomas will pay $5,083 and Murphy-Bunting will lose $11,817.