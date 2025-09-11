Jauan Jennings remains out of practice

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder) did not practice again Thursday.

Jennings left with his injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks and did not return. MRI and CT scans revealed no significant damage to his left shoulder.

He had two catches for 16 yards in Week 1.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (calf/not injury related) missed practice Wednesday, but he returned to full participation Thursday.

McCaffrey created some concern last week when he popped up on the injury report, but the 2023 offensive player of the year said it was “nothing serious.” He played 58 offensive snaps and had 31 touches for 142 yards from scrimmage.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s sessions.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same, with quarterback Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) and left tackle Trent Williams (knee/not injury related) not practicing again. Offensive guard Ben Bartch (knee/elbow), running back Jordan James (finger) and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (ankle) remained limited.