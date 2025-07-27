Jawaan Taylor comes off PUP list, practices for first time at Chiefs camp

Veteran right tackle Jawaan Taylor participated in practice at Chiefs training camp for the first time this summer.

Taylor opened up camp on the physically unable to perform list, but he was activated in time to take part in Sunday’s session. The nature of the injury that kept Taylor off the field was not disclosed, but his return leaves ample time to prepare for the regular season.

Taylor opened team drills with the starters and then rotated out for Jaylon Moore. First-round pick Josh Simmons had been working as the first-team left tackle while Taylor was out and remained there with Taylor back on th field.

Tight end Tre Watson is also off the PUP list for the Chiefs while cornerback Kristian Fulton remains out of action as the week comes to a close.