Jaxson Dart dealing with hamstring issue, but fully participated on Wednesday

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is listed on the injury report, but his ailment didn’t keep him from participating in practice.

After winning his first start on Sunday, Dart was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring issue.

Head coach Brian Daboll had said in his press conference earlier on Wednesday that nothing from Sunday’s game would prevent Dart from taking his usual reps.

Running back Cam Skattebo (knee) and backup quarterback Russell Wilson (ankle) were also full participants on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (illness), safety Tyler Nubin (groin), running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder), and guard Greg Van Roten (rest) did not practice on Wednesday.

Safety Dane Belton (shoulder), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (foot), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), safety Jevón Holland (neck), center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (foot) were all limited.