 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxson Dart dealing with hamstring issue, but fully participated on Wednesday

  
Published October 1, 2025 04:09 PM

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is listed on the injury report, but his ailment didn’t keep him from participating in practice.

After winning his first start on Sunday, Dart was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring issue.

Head coach Brian Daboll had said in his press conference earlier on Wednesday that nothing from Sunday’s game would prevent Dart from taking his usual reps.

Running back Cam Skattebo (knee) and backup quarterback Russell Wilson (ankle) were also full participants on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (illness), safety Tyler Nubin (groin), running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder), and guard Greg Van Roten (rest) did not practice on Wednesday.

Safety Dane Belton (shoulder), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (foot), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), safety Jevón Holland (neck), center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (foot) were all limited.