Jaxson Dart is QB3 on Giants’ first depth chart

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has work to go to become the starter. Supposedly.

The 25th pick in the 2025 draft lands at third on the team’s initial depth chart of 2025, behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Rounding out the quarterback room is Tommy DeVito, at fourth string.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the actual practices have had Dart taking reps after Wilson and before Winston.

The move could be an effort to show that Dart will earn his spot by overcoming obstacles, eventually moving past Winston before leapfrogging Wilson. Alternatively (or perhaps additionally), the positioning could be aimed at showcasing Winston, who could be the odd man out when it’s time to trim the depth chart from four to three.

Before releasing Winston, it would make sense to try to trade him.

DeVito is destined to be cut and, if he clears waivers, to sign with the practice squad. The bigger question is whether the Giants keep Winston on the 53-man roster, to go along with Wilson and Dart.

The biggest question is when will Dart play? In 2004, Kurt Warner was benched despite a 5-4 record because the Giants were ready to flip the switch to Eli Manning.