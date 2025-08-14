Jaycee Horn won’t play for Panthers on Saturday

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn isn’t ready for a full return to football activities.

Horn needed stitches around his left thumb after being involved in a car accident last week and he did not take part in Thursday’s joint practice with the Texans. Head coach Dave Canales said at his press conference that Horn will also sit out Saturday’s preseason game against Houston.

Horn said earlier this week that he feels he’ll be ready to go once the stitches are removed, so he should have a good chunk of time to ramp back up to full speed ahead of the start of the regular season.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker also sat out on Thursday. He’s dealing with an illness.

