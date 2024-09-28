 Skip navigation
Jayden Daniels can set the rushing record for QBs in first four NFL games

  
Published September 28, 2024 07:56 PM

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has had a great start to his career. On Sunday, it can become historic.

With 64 rushing yards at Arizona, Daniels would set the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in his first four NFL games.

Daniels has 171 rushing yards in his first three games. The record is held by Robert Griffin III, who gained 234 yards in his first four games in 2012.

That reality will make Commanders fans a little queasy, given the manner in which Griffin’s first season ended. And Daniels has already taken plenty of hits. As he continues to develop, it will be important to find a way to slide, get down, or get out of bounds without absorbing contact.

Daniels needs four yards to catch Daunte Culpepper, six to catch Charlie Batch, 15 to catch Randall Cunningham, and 22 to catch Hall of Famer Steve Young.