Jayden Daniels impresses Commanders with audible for a big play

If Jayden Daniels becomes what the Commanders believe he will, everyone may look back on one play in Saturday’s preseason opener as the moment they knew for sure. The rookie quarterback played one series, went 2-for-3 for 45 yards and scored on a 3-yard run.

It was the third play from scrimmage when Daniels showed the team he’s ready.

The Commanders faced a third-and-six, and as Daniels came to the line, he realized the play called by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had no prayer of succeeding.

The Jets had seven defenders in the box.

So, Daniels checked out of it, sending Dyami Brown on a go route, and the two connected for a 42-yard gain.

“It’s just something throughout practice in the time I’ve been here where Kliff is like, ‘If you don’t like this look, check it,’” Daniels said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “So, they came out in a certain look, and we were in a play I didn’t like, so I checked it.”

The play took Commanders coach Dan Quinn by surprise.

“I thought of ‘Top Gun,’” Quinn said. “‘Do I have permission to buzz the tower?’ ‘No, Ghostrider, the pattern is full.’ I think on that one he wanted to ask for forgiveness and not permission and throw an absolute dime over the top to Dyami to go. It was a really cool play. I think it probably illustrates for him the awareness and checks and things that go into it.”