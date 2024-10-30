Jayden Daniels limited in Wednesday’s practice

Jayden Daniels had a limited practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a painful rib injury.

It is a step forward, though, as the Commanders quarterback missed two practice days last week before a return to a limited practice Friday. He played all 74 snaps Sunday, completing a 52-yard Hail Mary on the final play for a miracle win over the Bears.

“I’m still intact,” Daniels said Wednesday, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “I feel good.”

Daniels, who is expected to play against the Giants on Sunday, said his ribs are sore, and he has no timeline for when he might fully heal.

“I wish I knew,” Daniels said. “It’s just how I feel daily, how I wake up and how I’m able to move around. And the organization here has a great plan, so I’m trusting that and following it.”

Daniels was injured in an Oct. 20 game against the Panthers.

“Pain tolerance is always a big thing,” Daniels said. “That’s pretty much what it came down to.”

Tight end Zach Ertz (rest), offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shin) did not practice Wednesday.

Center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) were limited.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) was a full participant.